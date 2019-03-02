Pierre, Khan giveRed Force big lead

Khary Pierre.

KHARY Pierre, more known for his left-arm spin, slammed his maiden first class century to put the TT Red Force in a commanding position against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the end of day two in the West Indies Four-Day Championships at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent, yesterday.

Resuming the day unbeaten on 80, Pierre notched his maiden century guiding the Red Force to 307 all out in its first innings after starting the day on 254 for six.

Pierre ended on 106 not out off 221 deliveries with ten fours and three sixes. Imran Khan, who combined with Pierre to put on 141 for the seventh wicket, was the first Red Force batsman dismissed yesterday for 71.

Red Force lost two quick wickets to slump to 267/9, leaving Pierre in danger of not getting his century.

However, Anderson Phillip joined Pierre and the pair added 40 for the last wicket which allowed the latter to get to the milestone. Phillip was the last man out for 14 and fast bowler Sherman Lewis was the chief destroyer for Volcanoes, grabbing 7/76 in 21.3 overs.

In reply, Volcanoes were dismissed for 200, giving Red Force a lead of 107 runs on first innings.

The Volcanoes were 95/2, but the middle and lower order struggled to cope with leg spinner Khan, who ran through the batting line-up.

Khan ended with 5/54 in 23.5 overs and fellow spinners Bryan Charles (2/44) and Pierre (2/48) also among the wickets. Roland Cato and Sunil Ambris were the top scorers for Volcanoes, cracking 46 and 43 respectively.

At stumps, Red Force were four without loss in the second innings for an overall lead of 111 runs.

SUMMARISED SCORES: TT Red Force 307 (Khary Pierre 106 not out, Imran Khan 71, Yannic Cariah 36; Sherman Lewis 7/76) and 4/0 vs Windward Islands Volcanoes 200 (Roland Cato 46, Sunil Ambris 43; I Khan 5/54, Bryan Charles 2/44, K Pierre 2/48).