Mexicans happy for Trump wall

THE EDITOR: Given the gory news coming out of the US, Mexicans must be jumping for joy that President Donald Trump has declared an emergency to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

While a few Mexicans will be peeved at the increased difficulty of sneaking into the US, the majority will be happy that it may help keep US undesirables out of Mexico. Like who?

Like Gary Martin, the man who killed five co-workers in Chicago a few days ago because he was fired. Like Samuel Little who recently confessed to killing 90 women from 1970 to 2005 across the US, recounting precise details of the murders.

Then there’s Ted Bundy, the infamous killer who confessed to 30 murders. And the previous record holder for deadliest serial killer, Gary Ridgway, convicted killer of 49 murders, currently serving a life sentence.

If I were Mexican, I would be pleading, please, Trump, do all you can to ensure the wall is built – it will help keep out unwanted US “guests.”

My question for Trump: would you rather 1,000 poor Mexicans, willing to work hard for their keep, or one psychotic killer?

NOEL KALICHARAN via e-mail