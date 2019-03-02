Leve to showcase TT’s creativity

Dr Auliana Poon, managing director, Tourism Intelligence International, delivers the feature address at the orientation workshop.

TOURISM Intelligence International will host its exclusive tourism and lifestyle invitation-only event, Leve, at the Villa Being in Arnos Vale, Tobago on May 5. Under the theme Fashioning our Future, Leve incorporates the key Caribbean lifestyle elements of fine art, fashion, culinary delights, rum, rhythm, drama and performing art that will showcase the multi-faceted creativity of TT and the wider Caribbean region.

Head of the Leve group and managing director of Tourism Intelligence International, Dr Auliana Poon, who is also creator of the event said in a media release her company "is committed to adopting environmentally-friendly and sustainable development criteria in all areas of its business."

Among Leve's goals are to showcase talented “Trinbagonian” fashion designers, culinary practitioners, accessories producers and entertainers to an international audience and to promote Tobago as the quintessential ecotourism vacation spot.

Poon said Leve 2019 will bring together fashion designers, culinary and creative artists, and innovators striving to create better, more ethical and sustainable Caribbean lifestyles.

"We are focusing on introducing real actionable change, posing challenging questions such as 'How do you champion sustainable living?' to our guests at Leve and indeed to the Caribbean region at large,” Poon said.

Guests can look forward to a "fabulous fashion show from a new generation of TT designers who are transforming the industry and changing public perception towards environment sustainability to develop a new design ethos."

Under the creative artistry of Richard Young, the presenting designers include Robert Young/The Cloth, Carnival and resort wear designers Christian Boucaud and Rhion Rhomany as well as resort and swimsuit wear by Dominic Hutch.

Local artists Isaiah James Boodhoo and Jason Nedd as well as regional visual artist and environmental activist Roberto Tjon-A-Meeuw (who is based in Curacao) and Dominica’s best known painter Earl Etienne, will also be on show. Tobago-born artist Tomley Roberts will be co-ordinating the artistic display.

Chef Xenon Thomas will provide a unique experience fusing indigenous cuisines with international concepts and influences. An eclectic mix of entertainment will also be provided.

The event will be streamed “live” on the Leve Facebook Page. An auction of local and regional paintings will also take place to benefit the Tourism Intelligence Academy.