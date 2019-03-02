Garcia: Go to school on Ash Wednesday

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia, in a statement yesterday, urged parents to send their children to school on Ash Wednesday and the rest of next week after Carnival.

“Parents need to ensure that they are sending the right message to their children. Do not keep your children at home. There is school after Carnival. Do not deprive them from teaching time, especially as they prepare to write the SEA, CSEC and CAPE exams.”

The statement denied a perception that pupils are left unsupervised in the days after Carnival, saying ministry data tells a different story.

“Over the years, teachers’ attendance on Ash Wednesday and the following days has been positive, in contrast with the low attendance of students.”

The minister said the reality was that some parents decided not to send their children to school.

“We want to encourage them to exercise their parental responsibility by doing the right thing. Teachers have been coming out to work and we value their dedication. We want to see more students in the classroom next week.”

Garcia congratulated all pupils and teachers who participated in this year’s school Carnival programmes and competitions, saying the activities organised by the ministry were very successful and well-supported.

He said over the last two months, members of the Students Support Services Divisions and Curriculum Officers had run the ministry’s School Carnival Safety and Awareness Programme.

“Thousands of primary and secondary school students were empowered as they received relevant, timely and accurate information to increase their awareness of steps to stay safe and avoid situations that can threaten their safety.

“Meanwhile, teachers were effectively reinforcing Carnival safety tips through the curriculum delivery in subject areas such as social studies, visual and performing arts and health and family life education.”