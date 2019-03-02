Franklyn, Winchester rule over Tobago Carnival

Anetta Winchester, with her portrayal of Phoenix the Firebird, captured the Tobago Queen of the Band title with 243 points on Wednesday night in Scarborough. PHOTO COURTESY TOBAGO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

The streets of Scarborough were transformed on Wednesday as the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation together with the Tobago Festivals Commission hosted the Kings, Queens and Individuals Competition 2019 in the heart of the city.

Vehicular traffic and parking were restricted from areas such as Castries Street extension, Bay Street, Carrington Street and the Downtown hired Taxi Stand, as elaborate costumes paraded along Carrington Street to a packed, thrilled crowd.

Eight contestants vied for the king title, however, it was Antonio Franklyn who claimed the crown with 225 points for his portrayal of El Dorado – The Gilded one.

In the second spot was Patrick Winchester portraying The Source with 221 points, while Winston Chadband, with 219, settled for the third spot with his portrayal of Carnival is Colour.

Meanwhile, Anetta Winchester, with her portrayal of Phoenix the Firebird, captured the queen of the band title with 243 points. Second spot was taken by Candice Chang-Sandy with Pride of T&T – National Pride with 239 points, while LueAnn Melville took the third spot with her presentation of Queen of Wakanda.

In the male individual category, Dimitri Noray took the first place with his portrayal of Egyptian- Lion God of War. Second was Javon Carrington with Ah we Bassman while in the third spot was Andre Williams' The Red Howler.

In the female individual category, KellyAnn Withstrum with Pride of the Isle took the top spot, while LindyAnn Melville, with Floral Garden, took the second spot, while Simone Scipio-Briggs settled for the third spot with Queen Monarch.