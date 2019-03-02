CoP launches Carnival drones

A Matrice 100 drone equipped with a Zenmuse Z30 camera operated by members of Rectrix Drone Services Ltd, contracted by the TTPS, on display at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

The TTPS is using as much technology as possible to keep people safe for the Carnival weekend and beyond.

Launching the TTPS’ new drones earlier today, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said the Police Service had acquired several of two types of drones to monitor various Carnival celebrations as well as the beaches and other areas people tend to gather during the season.

The tether and the Silent Falcon drones can stay up for several hours without recharging, has night vision, can lock on to a target and follow it, has 30x optical zoom, infrared capabilities and other abilities.

Griffith said they would provide a live feed to the operational command centre at the National Operations Fusion Centre in Port of Spain. “It will actually be able to provide a lockdown and monitor everything that is taking place in real time from a specific altitude.”