Archie flies out for Carnival

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

Chief Justice Ivor Archie is out of the country and is expected to return next week Sunday.

A statement from the judiciary said Archie left the country on Friday on private business.

In his absence, two appeal court judges will perform the duties of Chief Justice. From March 1-6, Justice Peter Jamadar will act and Justice Allan Mendonca will act from March 7-10, the statement said.