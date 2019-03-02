Another Champsin Concert show?

THE EDITOR: With pan having to its own Panorama, Calypso Monarch dissected from the Dimanche Gras show, as well as the King and Queen of Carnival competitions, I’m anxious to see what the organisers will come up with.

The Dimanche Gras show has been a sleeping pill over the years. It has deteriorated to the point of boredom. With all the components gone – pan, mas and calypso – what will it be? Another Champs in Concert show? Pan Trinbago, look out.

KEITH ANDERSON, Port of Spain