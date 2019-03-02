2 shot dead at Couva mini-mart

TWO men were shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Couva on Friday evening.

Dead are Roni Fortuni Bruzal, 37, and Daniel Renaldo Brite, 33.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at about 6.30 pm at Junon Street, Southern Main Road, Couva.

Reports said Brite was standing in front of a mini-mart, and at the same time, Bruzal walked to the mini-mart. A silver Nissan Tiida with four men drove-by and the occupants began shooting.

Bruzal and Brite were shot. The gunmen then sped off as the victims fell to the ground. Police said both men were shot to the chest and abdomen. They died on the spot.

Investigators believe that the gunmen came to kill Brite and Bruzal was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

A district medical officer viewed the bodies and ordered they be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Up to this morning, police were reviewing footage from CCTV cameras in the area. No arrest has been made and Couva police are investigating.