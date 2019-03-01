UNAIDS: Change laws

Members of the LGBTQI community and well wishers take part in TT's first gay pride parade throught the streets of Port of Spain in July 2018.

UNAIDS is calling on countries to examine discriminatory provisions in their laws and policies and make positive changes to ensure equality, inclusion and protection. UNAIDS issued this call in a statement to commemorate Zero Discrimination Day today. This is an annual day celebrated by the United Nations and other international organisations. The day aims to promote equality before the law and in practice throughout the UN's member countries.

UNAIDS said last year, several countries made landmark decisions to change discriminatory laws and bills. The Supreme Court of India struck down section 377 of the penal code, which criminalised same-sex sexual relations. The Philippines lowered the age of consent for voluntary HIV testing without the need to obtain consent from a parent or guardian to 15 years.

UNAIDS executive director Michel Sidibe said, "Laws must protect, not cause harm.

"All countries must carefully examine their laws and policies in order to ensure equality and protection for all people, without exception."

UNAIDS has identified a range of laws which are discriminatory, impede access to health and social services, restrict freedom of movement and violate human rights.

In 2018, 29 countries reported they need the consent of a woman's husband or partner to access sexual and reproductive health services; 17 countries criminalised transgender people; 33 countries imposed the death penalty for drug offences in law and same sex relations were criminalised in at least 67 countries and territories,

UNAIDS identified parliament, the courts, petitions and referenda as some of the ways such laws can be amended.