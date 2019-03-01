TT marks World Music Therapy Day for 1st time today

Today is World Music Therapy Day, established by the World Federation of Music Therapy (WFMT) which is dedicated to developing and promoting music therapy throughout the world as an art and science.

The federation supports the global development of educational programmes, clinical practice, and research to demonstrate the contributions of music therapy to humanity.

Highlighting this special day in TT for the first time, North West Regional Health Authority is trying to build awareness among the population of the benefits of music therapy.

For the past seven years the NWRHA has embraced this new intervention as an add-on to the standard care rooted in clinical practice. It created the first music therapy post in the public sector within the mental-health setting at the psychology department at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital.

Thanks to the support of decision-makers at the NWRHA such as CEO Wendy Ali and Dr Hazel Othello, medical chief of staff at St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, therapy can be offered to many people experiencing emotional turbulence internally and externally.

To celebrate the day here in TT for the first time , those intersted are invited to the HADCO Phase II Pan Groove Village of Love, Hamilton Street ,Woodbrook,, Port of Spain, to experience preparations for Panorama, which takes place tomorrow. They will have the opportunity to discuss the many benefits of music therapy as well as community music-making with Jamal Glynn, music therapist at the St. Ann’s Hospital. He can be contacted at jamalglynn@hotmail.com or 738-4183