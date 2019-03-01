Tobago Tourism Agency : International arrivals increase (Correction)

There was an error in a story headlined "Canada flight boosts arrivals by 90 per cent."

In fact the Tobago Tourism Agency reported an increase in international arrivals over the past few months, thanks to the weekly Sunwing Airlines flight, resulting in a 5.2 per cent growth in international arrivals between December 2018 and January 2019.

However, in a release on Wednesday, what the agency said was that between January 1 and February 21, Sunwing recorded a "flight capacity" of over 90 per cent on its flights.

Our applogies for any misunderstanding caused by the error.