SunMix brand partners with designers

Fashion designers Laua Narayansingh, left, Valmiki Maharaj, Sarah Jane -Waddell, Tobye Gill, Rhion Romany and Marie Collette.

SUNSHINE Snacks launched its creative partnership with local designers at the home of businessman Arthur Lok Jack on Chancellor Hill.

Guests were asked to wear white so that the designers would stand out in their own colours of apparel at the event.

Kristine Thompson, CEO Sunshine Snacks said: “We want to be bold, we want to be noticed and we dare to stand out –and so do our fearless designers. The passion and ambition with which they are taking their own brands global, both inspire and energise us.”

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership with six of TT’s top local designers at a Carnival inspired media launch.

The designers that SunMix has partnered with are Keisha Thomas of Marie Collette, Valmiki Maharaj of The Lost Tribe, Tobye Gill of Tobye Gill Designs, Rhion Rhomany of Rhion Rhomany Designs, architect Laura Narayansingh of LN Designs and Sarah Jane Waddell of SJW Designs.

Thompson said it is to raise the profile of the fashion industry in TT and promote youth-driven initiatives.

The launch, which also saw the official unveiling of the lifestyle brand, SunMix, featured an array of "Mix" stations that actively engaged the 250-plus guests with the product. Guests were invited to participate in a life-sized Jenga game and create their own fruit and nut mix, among other activities aimed at “Getting In the Mix” – the event’s theme.

“SunMix offers a range of premium quality, good for you mixes that have been crafted to help the consumer on the go,” Thompson said.

The SunMix range comprises five flavours – classic supreme, fruit fest, granola crunch, salty sweet and nutty surprise – and features a variety of select, wholesome ingredients including nuts, dried fruits and seeds.

According to Thompson, the product provides busy, modern-day consumers with a wholesome alternative to snacking and fits into the lifestyles of “young, busy professionals – the movers and shakers of TT.”

About the concept behind SunMix and its partnering with the designers, Thompson said: “Creativity and passion are at the heart of what it means to be a Trinbagonian, with Carnival an integral part of our DNA. This is the essence of SunMix. SunMix embodies passion, drive, life and creativity.”

In turn the six designers shared their thoughts on the partnership and the local fashion industry.

Maharaj, spoke about the potential of the corporate and creative industries coming together in a way that can significantly contribute to the economy: “With 11 years in the industry behind me, it is so refreshing to see corporate TT recognising the value of the creative industry and embracing what it has to offer.

Guests then partied to a live performance by Soca Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis.