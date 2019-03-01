QPS vendors ready for business

Everything is good to go for all proprietors at the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS), says head of the Vendors Association Stephenson Westfield today.

When Newsday visited the QPS, although the majority of the booths were locked up, some owners were cleaning around their booths and adding final touches.

Avendor who only gave his name as David said his booth, along with others nearby, is ready for business.

“I actually thought we would not be ready, because two to three weeks ago, some of the booths had electricity and some did not have. There were also some challenges to obtain the licence for the booths.

“Right now I am here just to make sure everything is in order for later. I must say the NCC worked really hard this year to ensure we had everything in place.”