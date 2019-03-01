Ole mas holds court outside Hall of Justice

Photo: Kerwin Pierre

A handful of ole-mas characters held court on the steps of the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain with placards bearing messages which highlighted the controversy currently plaguing the judiciary.

The group of about ten men wore black garbage bags, lined in red and white, to look like judges’ robes.

Their messages spoke of the allegations against Chief Justice Ivor Archie that he recommended people to the Housing Development Corporation for accelerated housing grants, his trips, and his request for a sabbatical.

The placards also mentioned Archie’s alleged friend, convicted fraudster Dillian Johnson, who was granted humanitarian protection in the UK in January, and the imbroglio surrounding former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar.

No one in the group would say why they chose to highlight those particular issues, and would only tell the media they were from the Port of Spain area.

While they posed for photographs, several judiciary staffers looked on from behind the iron railings installed around the Hall of Justice for Carnival.

Also taking in the group were lawyers and at least one judge, Justice Carol Gobin.

One man from the group said they had hoped to cross the judging point outside city hall, but was told yesterday’s lunchtime competition was only for schools. They left quietly instead.

Several onlookers laughed at the messages, while others expressed their agreement with what was written on the placards.