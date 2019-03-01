NBFTT eyes young elite players for CBC camp

SOME 28 participants from the north zone took part in another pre-screening session hosted by the National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT), in search of elite youth basketball players between 15 and 17.

The screening took place at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. The players were evaluated on their shooting, dribbling, passing and in-game application of their skills.

In total, 94 participants from across TT were assessed over four sessions, completing the first phase of the local screening process. The first screening was held on February 2, at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena, San Fernando, and attracted 26 participants from that region. A Tobago Zone screening followed at Shaw Park with 15 participants.

Then, on February 17, the NBFTT took to the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena and evaluated 25 youth prospects from the eastern region.

The final two-day screening will be scheduled after the Carnival season.

The top five players from each recognised zone will be chosen to participate in a final two-day screening.

This is being done to select the best five athletes to represent this country at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Youth Camp in April, 2019, either in the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico.

The best players from the CBC camp will then be selected for a FIBA Americas Camp, scheduled for June. There is the further chance of the players being selected to attend the FIBA Global Camp in September, an event which comprises the best young players worldwide.

Last December, all national federations recognised by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Americas, were given notice of FIBA’s plan to stage several youth development camps geared toward developing young, elite athletes in various countries.

All federations were requested to host national screening camps for players between 15 and 17.

For the first year of activities, FIBA is placing its focus on boys. The global basketball body says it is planning to include girls in the near future.