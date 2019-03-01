Girl, 11, has no brain damage from crash

ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD Devie Samaroo has a fractured skull but doctors said she did not suffer any brain damage in a car crash on Wednesday.

The child, a form one student of the Barrackpore West Secondary School, remains warded at the San Fernando General Hospital with her aunt Lindy Singh, who was also injured

in the crash.

Medical sources said the child is being carefully monitored and is responding well to treatment. Smaroo,who was knocked unconscious, spoke to relatives on Thursday for the first time since the accident.

“She cannot say much because of her injuries," her grandfather Ramcharita Ramnarine, 61, told Newsday today. "I told her I love her so much, and she reached for my hand and squeezed it. Her eyes were filled with tears. And when she started to cry I could not hold my tears back,

“I just want her to get better. I just want my daughter and granddaughter home. I will not be able to rest comfortable unless they are out of the hospital.”

After the crash Ramnarine rushed to the scene. He described seeing his granddaughter smeared with blood in her uniform on the road as heartbreaking. The girl had been in the front seat.

Samaroo was knocked unconscious when the car crashed into a dump truck on Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore. Singh was the driver.The truck driver escaped without any injuries.

Police said Singh was driving a Ford Laser hatchback, near Ramlal Trace, when she tried to overtake a dump truck but crashed head-on into another truck driving in the opposite direction.

Ramnarine said on mornings his daughter would usually drop her niece to school and then pick her back up in the evening.