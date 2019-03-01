Fantastic Friday New Soca Monarch tonight

FANTASTIC FRIDAY is here, as it has been dubbed by the organisers of the annual Play Whe International Soca Monarch.

The 26-year-old competition has seen many changes and forms, the most recent being the reintroduction of the Power and Groovy categories.

The competition has also created soca’s most recognisable figures, from Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons to Aaron “Voice” St Louis. This year a new Soca Monarch will be crowned and there are some discernible favourites.

Veteran Neil “Iwer” George’s Blessings is a favourite in the Power category, along with Hollis “Mr Killa” Mapp’s Run Wid It. Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart and Marvin “Swappi” Davis are favourites in the Groovy category with Gyal Owner and Party Start respectively. The competition is male-heavy, with all eight competitors in the Groovy category being males, and three women in the eight in the Power category.

The incumbent Soca Monarch, Voice (his reign ends when the new monarch is crowned), opted not to defend his crown.

Today, as Carnival gets into full swing, time will tell who will sit atop the soca kingdom.

Here is the order of appearance for tonight’s final:

Power

Lil Natty and Thunda

Terri Lyons

Jo Jo

Chingee

Granny

Mr Killa

Iwer

Mr Legz

Groovy

Teddyson John

V'ghn

Tim Tim/Rayzor

Blaxx

Ricardo Drue

Mandella Linkz

Preedy

Swappi