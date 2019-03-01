Famalay to contend for Road March

Bunji Garlin, Skinny Fabulous and Machel Montano.

WONDERING minds can now rest easy with confirmation today that Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous’ collaborative hit single Famalay will officially contend for the Road March title.

Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and Machel Montano, who are both members of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) has registered the song. The track has received immense fanfare, and by all accounts, is the most popular refrain at fetes this Carnival season.

Famalay was released in January and has amassed over three million views on YouTube. An official video was released this week with heavy emphasis on artiste camaraderie.

Making cameos in the video are Barbados’ Alison Hinds, Voice, Preedy, Ravi B, 5Star Akil, Lyrikal, St Lucia’s Teddyson John and several other entertainers.