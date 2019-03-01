Doodnath wants agro park for Siparia

In an effort to provide opportunities for agricultural production, newly re-elected president of the Siparia Chamber of Commerce Leo Doodnath is proposing the establishment of an agricultural park on vacant state lands in the southern region.

“Through the Ministry of Agriculture, by collaborating with them we want to establish an agricultural park in Cooral Road, Siparia. There is a lot of state lands there that, at one point in time was used for agriculture, prime agricultural land, and we are in the process of applying to the Ministry of Agriculture and the commissioner of state lands – letters have been sent to them – and we are hoping to have discussions with them to open this agriculture park.”

He said while the land space is approximately hundreds of acres, the chamber has initially requested a start-up of five acres.

Doodnath was re-elected unopposed at the chamber's annual general meeting at Siparia Plaza on February 26.

Doodnath is credited with being the founder of the Siparia Chamber in his first year in office as chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation.

He has been a teacher for over 20 years and a businessman for some 15 years.

Doodnath is also actively involved in sporting administration and is the president of one of the oldest and leading minor leagues in the country, the Penal Sports Association. He has also served as chairman of the South Zone and vice president of the TT Cricket Board.

Joining the chamber’s executive for the first time are Emerson Cheddie, manager of First Citizens Bank, Siparia, Sharifah Seale and Sebastian Bermudez.