Chess chief: Jacobs lifted the game

Carl Jacobs

PRESIDENT of the TT Chess Association (TTCA) Sonja Johnson said Carl Jacobs, a veteran journalist and avid chess player, increased the game’s profile in the country.

Jacobs died recently after ailing for some time. Details as to the cause of death, however, are unclear.

As Johnson recalled: “Carl Jacobs loved Chess.”

“He spent much of his free time on the promenade late at night playing a few rounds with the guys,” Johnson said. “He also kept abreast of what was happening in the chess world both locally and abroad and used his platform to share with readers.”

Jacobs joined the media in the 1950s and worked his way up to become editor-in-chief at the Trinidad Guardian. Jacobs was remembered for his dedication to chess and shared his expertise with the public through his long-standing column “Double Rooks”, which he wrote in his retirement until 2017.

“(Jacobs’ articles) brought an increased profile to the sport in Trinidad and Tobago,” Johnson added. “And for this we are grateful.

“On behalf of the TTCA, I offer my condolences and wish his family God’s strength at this time.”

In addition to those in the chess network, many within the media remembered Jacobs for his mild temperament yet aggressive approach to accuracy and fairness in executing his duties, both as journalist and editor.

He was described by former colleague, retired Newsday news editor John Babb, as one of the country’s best ever editors.