Cheaper to renovate city hospital block

Port of Spain General hospital

THE cost of renovating the Port of Spain General Hospital’s Central Block is cheaper than constructing healthcare facilities with fewer bed spaces in Point Fortin, Arima and even Couva, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said at the weekly post Cabinet press briefing.

Deyalsingh told reporters he felt compelled to clarify the figures for construction in light of criticism from the Opposition.

The Port of Spain Central Block will cost $1.1 billion, and will have space for 540 beds. This, compared to the Point Fortin Hospital, which will have 100 beds at a cost of $1.2 billion (reduced from $1.5 billion), Arima, with 150 beds for $1.6 billion (down from $1.8 billion) and Couva, which has 240 beds and cost $1.5 billion.

The cost savings for Arima and Point Fortin, he added, were from renegotiated and reduced Urban Development Company of TT Ltd (Udecott) fees.

He also dismissed claims that the hospital would be bereft of major equipment upgrades, since it will be fitted with a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, 2 new computed tomography (CT) scanners, 2 new X-Ray machines, a catherisation lab for diagnosing heart defects (the only one in the public health system is at the Eric Williams medical Sciences Complex), and facilities for bone density testing.

The Central Block will also have, among other amenities, 10 new operating theatres, 10 new intensive care unit beds, a coronary care unit, children’s intensive care unit, an internal medicine unit, psychology and psychiatry units, urology, radiology, neurological, orthopaedic and general surgery departments.

“It’s a complete hospital. The only thing you are not getting is an Accident and Emergency area because that already exists. This value for money and the cost per bed is significantly less than other facilities,” he said. Shanghai Construction won the bid to construct the new block, with a bid of $1 billion, over $500 million lower than the closest competitor.