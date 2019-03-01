Arima’s Sheppard bags 29 pts but Trinity win 52-51

JOSHUA Sheppard scored 29 points – a season high in all divisions this season – but was on the losing end for Arima Central Secondary in an agonising 52-51 defeat by Trinity College East, Wednesday, in the East Zone Secondary Schools Basketball League’s Under-20 division.

In Maloney, Sheppard’s efforts did not go unnoticed as he picked up an MVP award after the match. However, the result meant Arima will have to wait for at least two weeks to find a first victory after three matches in the U-20 division. Only two days prior, Arima suffered a 47-40 loss to Holy Cross College in its season debut.

For the victors, who picked up their second straight win, Shoga Somorin and Vharyron Watson both scored 13 points and took MVP awards. Prior to Wednesday’s victory, Trinity College East made a promising start to their campaign, blanking Holy Cross College ­­– reigning Under-20 champions – 49-48.

Trinity College East are the defending champions in both the Under-15 and Under-17 divisions.

The Under-15 team opened its account yesterday against Holy Cross, while the U-17 team will have to wait until March 12, when it will face Arima Central, to start its defence.

On Wednesday, there were two Boys Under-17 division matches with Tunapuna Secondary taking the spotlight. Tunapuna, led by its MVP Nickolai Mills, obliterated Caribbean Union College (CUC) 65-12.

Mills closed on 21 points, while supported by Aaron Patrick, who also picked up the MVP award for his performance.

In the other match, Jelani Blackett scored 17 points and picked up an MVP award with his team-mate Jadon Roberts as El Dorado East eased past St Joseph College 51-38. Jesse Calliste was St Joseph’s leading scorer with 14 points.

The league will resume play on Thursday with one match each in the Boys Under-15, Under-17 and Under-20 division.