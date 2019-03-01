3 stitches for principal Sat slams violent society, leadership

POLICE yesterday continued to search for the two men who attacked principal of the Tunapuna Hindu Primary school, Jeewan Ramdhanie, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Ramdhanie is resting at home after being treated and discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. He was cut on the head when he was hit with a baton, and was given three stitches.

Newsday was told he was expected at school yesterday, but while on the way he got dizzy, and chose to go to his personal doctor.

Speaking at the school yesterday, secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan Maharaj, in roundly condemning the attack, blamed the leadership of the nation for overseeing a society becoming more and more violent.

“The leadership has been very violent in his speech...and now attacks are being made on the people that are moulding the minds of the next generation. In your own home you are putting up burglar proofing and there are still people that would break in. So what more checks and balances can be placed in schools?

“Society has become more violent and the leadership is to blame,” Maharaj said. He added that people need to get into the minds of the youth, so the next generation would be less violent and commended the principal for showing bravery while doing his job.

“In Hinduism, your guru is committed to laying down his life to protect his students, and teachers are the same.

Yesterday your principal shed his blood because he wanted to protect his children and his teachers, so I am very pleased to know we have that kind of commitment in our school system,” Maharaj said.

On Wednesday the two attackers bypassed security, claiming to be concerned parents in need of a recommendation. When they arrived at the principal’s office, they attacked him with the baton.