11 Venezuelans detained in Tobago

Tobago police believe there is a prostitution ring developing on the island after officers detained 11 Venezuelans during a 30-hour operation in the west of Tobago.

Snr Supt Jeffrey George confirmed this suspicion to Newsday Tobago this morning.

Last September 23 illegal immigrants were arrested during a joint police operation called “Dave” in the Crown Point/ Bon Accord area. They included a Grenadian, 21 Venezuelans and one Cuban. Eleven of the group were women from Venezuela.