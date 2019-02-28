Youths shine at schools chutney soca monarch

Avindha Singh of Tamana Hindu School, is lifted by his music teacher Rishi Singh, after he won the 2019 School's Intellectual National ChutneySoca Monarch Competition, with his song Take Your Education, in the Primary School category, Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 27-02-2019

AVINDHA Singh of Tamana Hindu primary school and Mackhaydon Charles of Miracle Ministries High won the school’s intellectual national Carnival chutney soca monarch primary and secondary schools competitions respectively on Wednesday at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah.

Charles’ delivery of Thank You Uncle Gary resonated with all present. Dressed as a policeman with more “police officers” in tow and singing both in Hindi and English, he highlighted the crime rate that is rising. He thanked, in song, Commssioner Griffith for being a fearless leader who is always on the job. “We must come together to help him with the fight.” The crowd loved it.

After the results Singh said: “I feel very happy and elated.” It was his first time in competition. But for Charles it was his fourth trip to the finals. He said afterwards about his victory: “It is very overwhelming because, first of all I’d like to thank the Almight God for giving me life and my parents. I’d like to thank all my family members for supporting me. I am actually speechless.

The 14-year-old who wrote his the song himself said he had a strong spiritual feeling that he was going to win the competition after his performance. Following are the full results:

Primary Schools

Place*Name*School*Song

1*Avindha Singh*Tamana Hindu*Take Your Education

2*Leonidus Sammy*Exchange Presbyterian*One Family

3*Dabria Baptiste*St Gabriel’s Girls RC*Stop The Bullying

4*Mandeep Poonwassie*McBean Hindu*Tassa Ramajay

5*Zakiya Grant*Lower Cumuto Primary*I Love Chutney Soca

6*Aditya Seepersad*Exchange Presbyterian*Plain Talk

7*Jadya Celestine*St Michael’s Anglican*Sundar Popo

8*Zakima Grant*Lower Cumuto Primary*Throw It In The Bin

9*Samanathia Toppin*Castara Govt, Tobago*Daddy Say So

Secondary Schools

1*Mackhaydon Charles*Miracle Ministries High

2*Bethany “Trinity” Lightbourne*Bishop Anstey High*Chutney Soca Ambassador

3*Adana Dardaine*Sangre Grande Educational Institute*Tribute

4*Nirmala Ramdass Singh*San Fernando West Sec*Chutney Fever

5*N’Janela Duncan Regis*Corpus Christi College*My Home

6*Jonathon Ramnarine*Couva West Sec*Bring Back

7*Tyra Deonarine*Union Claxton Bay

8*Onika Cuffy*Marabella South Sec*The Promise

9*Matthew Shah*Tablehand High*Facts of Chutney

10*Kawalin Charles*Point Fortin West Sec*Sally Window



THE future of chutney soca is in safe hands judging by the quality on display at the 2019 schools chutney soca monarch competition held on Thursday at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah.

Avindha Singh of Tamana Hindu Primary and Mackhaydon Charles of Miracle Ministries High were adjudged as the primary and secondary schools monarchs respectively. But on the day of the competition, all of the competitors ably represented their schools on the big stage.

Newsday photographer ANGELO MARCELLE was on hand and captured these images.