Sport Industry Conference to tackle entrepreneurship

TTOC president Brian Lewis

ENTREPRENEURSHIP in sport will be the main focus of discussion when the fourth Sport Industry TT Conference, hosted by the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC), takes place on March 7 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, from 8.30 am.

Among the speakers at the conference will be TTOC president Brian Lewis, president of UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Dale Neuburger and the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe.

Among the topics of discussion will be the role of Government in the promotion and facilitation of entrepreneurship in sport, best practices in sport tourism, technology in sport and the impact of sport on crime.

Space is limited and pre registration takes place at www.ttoc.org or check the TTOC Instagram and Facebook page for information.

Lewis is anticipating the seminar saying, “It is a very interesting and diverse group of presenters and we are looking forward to the usual thought provoking conversations and discussions amongst participants and the presenters.”

Lewis said hosting a sport industry was part of the ten or more gold medals by 2024 initiative. “The concept and the idea behind this Sport Industry TT conference was part of the ten golds by 2024 drive. To achieve some of the bigger ambitions, targets and objectives we needed to have a vibrant, dynamic entrepreneurial sport industry and not just going cap in hand depending on the Government.”

Lewis said this country must see sport as a business and entrepreneurship can be a successful option. “We need to really give serious focus about the issue of the diversification of the economy, and sport we believe is one of the undervalued and underutilised assets that the country has and there are great opportunities and it is not just related to sport tourism. We have brilliant minds in terms of technology, so why we can’t create sport apps. We have universities and from a sport science perspective there is a vast array of opportunities that we are not looking at.”