Ronnie & Caro: We focuson customer service

Ronnie & Caro The Mas Band is known for its portrayal of the rich history, culture and heritage of TT. This year the band celebrates its 12th anniversary.

"Just over 12 years ago, a small group of dynamic individuals, sharing a common vision – the future of TT Carnival – made a fearless decision to join the Carnival mas band arena. Led by soca star Ronnie McIntosh and his wife Caroline, the brand Ronnie & Caro The Mas Band was formed. We are definitely happy and grateful about our present situation," bandleader Ronnie McIntosh told Newsday of the band's milestone.

Its Carnival 2019 presentation, Let's go Tobago, McIntosh said, will focus on the sister isle, and masqueraders will have a choice of all things Tobago from it's ten sections – Sparkling Waters, Sunrise Over D Sea, The Jazz Experience, Tobago Wedding, Cocrico, Nylon Pool, Black Rock, Mr Fiddler, Butterfly Bliss and Green Winged Macaw – all of which will tell stories of the people, places, traditions and experiences of Tobago. "Often times, much of this island’s beauty and serenity is overlooked and so we aim to rediscover the picturesque sights and calming sounds of this little island."

He said no one person can be credited with the way in which the stories unfold, from conception to creation, as it is always a team effort. "The theme selection is spearheaded by Caro’s (Caroline) mom, Carlotta, with some input from Caro and myself. Caro heads the designing team, which consists of Abena John and her mom. All designs are done in house." He said although the majority of the production is done locally, for more cost-effective reasons a percentage had to be done abroad.

"We have a very efficient and hard-working staff so 60 per cent of the production of costumes are done at home and 40 per cent done in China. We are working on increasing the local production percentage but it is not an easy task," for a number of reasons.

Over the years Ronnie & Caro The Mas Band has copped many prestigious mas titles, and McIntosh said the team and its masqueraders are again expecting great things to happen on the road for Carnival Monday and Tuesday 2019.

"Our accomplishments and accolades are many, including Medium Band of the Year title in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012. We have also captured the Large Band of the Year title (Downtown) in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and at NCC Savannah we won in 2016, 2017 and 2018."

McIntosh said great costuming and his masqueraders are the elements that made the titles possible. However, for his team the competition is not what it is all about. "Our main focus is customer service," whereby the masqueraders are outfitted with good costumes and have a great experience on the road. "We are looking forward to Carnival 2019," and beyond, never losing sight of the main goal – "to continue to improve and expand our brand."