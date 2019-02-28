Pan made us more focused, disciplined Naps Combined celebrates Junior Panorama victory:

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, centre, and, to his right, Naparima Girls principal Carolyn Bally Gosine with members and supporters of the Naparima Combined Steel Orchestra, celebrate the bands Junior Panorama victory on Tuesday. Seated at the far right is Naparima Boys pricipal Dr Michael Dowlat. PHOTO BY YVONNE WEBB

JADA CLARKE, vice-captain of the Naparima Combined Steel Orchestra which won the Junior Panorama title has debunked the myth that steelpan is a distraction.

At a victory celebration held at Naparima Gilrs' High School on Tuesday morning, Clarke gave a ball by ball commentary of the excitement leading up to the victory, singing some lines of their tune of choice No Weapon by LFS and getting the audience to join in, and the sheer euphoria when they were announced winners, said the experience helped in her growth and development.

“Pan did not take anything away from me. Certainly not from my studies. If anything, pan made us more disciplined, stronger, focused and intent on succeeding. Trust me, the panyard is a classroom in itself," the Upper Sixth Form student said.

Quoting from Henry Rawling, “Youth is fleeting and time is short. Strike hard. Anything else is just average," Clarke, who will be leaving Naps Girls as she writes her final CAPE exams, declared, “We have proven here at Naps we are anything but average."

THE success of the orchestra winning the title in the secondary school category, last Sunday, moved staff, students and the drill master to tears as the first of two celebrations at Naparima Girls’ High School on Tuesday morning. A second celebration was held at Naparima College.

Teacher Kathy-Ann Cedeno-Cook, who had been instrumental in the band’s success was so overwhelmed by the accomplishment, only their second year in the competition, that she lost her composure and voice as she stood to deliver an address. As the tears rolled down her cheeks another teacher Naomi Woodsley came to her assistance to help her through her speech before an audience which included San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, Dr Afraz Ali, chairman of Unipet, the band’s sponsor and principals of both schools, Carolyn Bally-Gosine and Dr Michael Dowlat.

She commended musicologist and retired music teacher Bernadette Roberts for her foresight in giving birth to the orchestra. In halted tones, she applauded the brilliance of former Naps Girl Desiree Seecharan and her partner Shaquille Vincent for their arrangement and skills in leading the team to victory and for the choice of songs and the positive biblical message. She also said the win was the perfect gift for Roberts and Vincent who both celebrated birthdays yesterday. In its debut year in 2018, the band placed second with Kees Dieffenthaller’s Falling.

Naps Girls principal Bally-Gosine also commended the team for the unforgettable and spectacular performance and pledged that as they look to a repeat in 2020 there is no other team, but the Seecharan/Vincent combined that would take them to victory. The principal said the victory was not only for the school and the Presbyterian Church, but for the City of San Fernando.

Seecharan who also allowed the flood gates to open a little, quoted from the LFS tune, “Once we have faith, we straight.” She said it was their combined faith which brought them to winners row. Vincent thanked the schools, “for allowing us this opportunity, for giving us this platform to experiment with the music.” He credited the young players, who were barely taller than the pans they played and those who never played a note before in their lives, with the win.

“You could have a brilliant arrangement, but without the players, you don’t have a band. “

Dr Ali, who is also the chairman of the schools Parent Action Committee pledged continued support for the band as it fits into Unipet's brand of excellence achieved over past 20 years.

“The level of competition on Sunday was amazing. It is the first-time south schools have breached the echelons of the north-dominated competition. We must be all so very proud.” Ali said they were looking forward to CAL Skiffle, which allowed Naps Combined their space and instruments, to bring the next title to the south.

Regrello recalled that the last time a south band won the Panorama was in 1975. In that year, he said, south bands placed, first, second and fourth. He said they were only denied the third place because Carib Tokyo brought the ailing Winston “Spree” Simon, credited with creating the steelpan, on stage on a wheelchair. He said Naps Combined is a tough act to follow, but they intend to emulate them in next weekend’s Panorama finals.

“Victory is sweet, but it comes with hard work and the passion and pain and tears I have seen here, epitomises what Panorama is all about.”

His son Joshua, co-captain of Cal Skiffle and a former Naparima College student, told the band their dedication, discipline and commitment has made them the envy of a lot of people.