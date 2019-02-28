No spaces for Tobago dialysis patients

There are insufficient spaces for patients needing dialysis at the Scarborough General Hospital, and although there has been an expansion, the only way a space will become available is if one patient dies, says Secretary for the Division for Health, Wellness and Family Development Agatha Carrington.

In a public health consultation at the Bethel community centre on Wednesday evening, Carrington admitted renal diseases and accommodation for dialysis patients continued to be serious issues, after the issue was raised by a resident.

There are currently 53 spaces available and three shifts for patients who are critical but Carrington said this was still insufficient.

“Hundreds of patients are registered in the clinics, and it is because we haven’t managed the primary-care side of it. That’s why we are where we have more persons than the number of spaces. We have tried to expand,(but) even when you meet the criteria there is no space except somebody dies. Not only do we have the numbers, but we have very ill patients.”