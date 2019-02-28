Murder victim’s widower still in hospital

Port of Spain General hospital

More than a year after schoolteacher Margaret Ragoobar-Guevarra was murdered at her Jarasingh Village, Sangre Grande, home, her husband Dominic Guevarra is conscious but still warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital. He is being treated for extensive damage to his face after he reportedly tried to take his own life.

Homicide investigators say hospital staff told them if he does not receive round-the-clock medical attention from a specialist, he could die, if his face becomes infected.

Investigators said they are unable to interview him while he is warded and will have to wait until he is discharged to speak with him about his wife's murder.

Ragoobar-Guevarra was shot and killed on February 27 last year and her husband reportedly tried to shoot himself in the face using a shotgun during a failed suicide attempt.

The circumstances that led to this shooting are still unclear.

Ragoobar-Guevarra's body was found by her teenage daughter.

Newsday understands the couple's children are living with relatives.