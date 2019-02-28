Murder victim's widower still in hospital

MORE than a year after schoolteacher Margaret Ragoobar-Guevarra was murdered at her Sangre Grande home, her husband Dominic Guevarra remains still warded at Port of Spain General Hospital. He is being treated for extensive damage to his face.

Homicide investigators say hospital staff told them if he does not receive round-the-clock medical attention from a specialist, he could die, if shotgun injuries to his face become infected.

Investigators said they are unable to interview him while he is warded and will have to wait until he is discharged to try and interview him. Ragoobar-Guevarra was shot dead on February 27 last year. Her husband was also found with major wounds to his face.

The circumstances surrounding Ragoobar-Guevarra's murder and her husband's shooting remain unclear. Ragoobar-Guevarra's body was found by her teenage daughter. Newsday understands the couple's children are living with relatives.