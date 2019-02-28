More security at beaches

PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

MUNICIPAL police will supplement regular police officers to ensure the safety of people at all major beaches and rivers from Carnival Friday to Ash Wednesday, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein has said.

A statement from the ministry said Hosein, San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation head Anthony Roberts and Port of Spain and San Juan/Laventille Municipal Police visited Maracas Bay on Wednesday as they prepare to roll out their safety plan for the Carnival weekend.

While wishing everyone a safe and happy Carnival, Hosein pointed out that some people do not participate in Carnival and may choose to get away from the hustle and bustle to enjoy a long weekend at the beach and spend quality time with their families and friends.

Hosein recalled that the municipal police service has been recently reinforced and said another batch of officers will graduate in July.

"With these increases in the numbers of constables, we aim to have greater interaction between the municipal police and the community.”

Roberts praised Hosein for his consistent efforts to assist people through various programmes and pledged his corporation’s full support for maintaining the safety of the public at this time.

Booth operators at Maracas Beach were "thrilled and grateful" for the additional security force. With Carnival being one of their busiest times of the year, they hoped more citizens and tourists will come to the beaches to enjoy the sun and sand.

**Jut In**