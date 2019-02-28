Mitchell: Policy coming to regulate Airbnb in TT

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell says a policy for the regulations of Airbnb rental accommodation in TT is scheduled to be implemented this year.

Speaking with Newsday in a phone interview, Mitchell was responding to concerns raised by the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association (THRTA).

The THRTA, in a statement, said: there were growing instances in Trinidad during the Carnival season, particularly in the Port of Spain area, "either directly or through platforms like Airbnb with private home-owners listing their properties on digital applications and accommodating international visitors in their homes. If this continues unchecked," it warned, "there is the real potential for ongoing taxation leakage, increased foreign exchange hoarding and destination reputational risk."

It said it believed the Government has a primary role in creating a level playing field and ensuring all forms of accommodation were registered, conformed with health and safety standards and contributed to the economy via tax.

Annette De Verteuil, manager of the Coblentz Inn boutique hotel int Cascade, said Airbnb rentals were cutting into some hoteliers' profits, as a number of properties within Port of Spain and environs had been set up as Airbnbs and were being booked via sites like Expedia and Booking.com. She expressed concern that there was no regulation or monitoring of these places and there was also a question about the quality of accommodation.

"Some visitors are getting caught in areas where they would not wish to be," she said.

Mitchell said the ministry's tourism advisory unit had produced a paper on Airbnb whch would be used to formulate a ministry policy. Asked about the timeline, he replied, "Certainly before the end of the year."

He added: "It is important, especially during the Carnival season,when we don't have enough rooms."

He said like the taxi service Uber (which stopped operating in TT in May 2018) Airbnb is a disruptive sort of new industry.

"I understand larger hoteliers would have an issue with it."

Mitchell said there are also concerns that standards may be not be met at Airbnb venues and they ought to be regulated. He added that other, more advanced jurisdictions have policies and the ministry can look at those and formulate its own.