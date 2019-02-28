Minister and Commanding officer urges new soldiers: Avoid criminal elements

National Security Minister Stuart Young and acting Chief of Defence Staff Darnley Wyke, inspects the ranks of platoon 1801 during a passing out parade at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, yesterday afternoon. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

National Security Minister Stuart Young and acting Commanding officer of the TT regiment Col Darnley Wyke yesterday advised 126 new soldiers to steer clear of any criminals they may have known as civilians and focus on securing TT.

Young made the remarks during his address at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, and called on the recruits to do their part in stamping out corruption within the ranks of the Defence Force.

"Unfortunately we have seen too often in the last few years, the suggestion that there are a few bad apples even in the defence force and I ask as you start here today that you avoid, oppose and stamp out any corruption in the defence force and in the regiment.

"Men and women in the defence force are naturally leaders. I can tell you as the Minister of National Security that law enforcement depends more and more on a daily basis on the men and women of the defence force to provide a supporting role. Crime and criminality are evolving at a rapid pace, but I know we will evolve a few steps ahead."

Young said members of the Defence Force had a large responsibility in protecting TT, from all threats including natural disasters and commended the Regiment for their response to heavy flooding in Oropune last year.

For his part Wyke also called on the soldiers to avoid "bad eggs" they may have been acquainted with before joining the Regiment.

"Since you left your homes 18 weeks ago, you may have known people, who sadly have chosen a life of crime. This might present a dilemma to some of you, but let me make it easy, those bad eggs can no longer be your friends.

"Choose your friends wisely and embrace your new career with a passion for excellence."