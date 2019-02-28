Man in custody for killing Lyndon Beharry

POLICE are going to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions today for instructions on whether to charge a Gasparillo man with the shooting death of Lyndon Beharry.

Homicide Bureau Region III police arrested the 26-year-old labourer a few days ago.

Legal officer PC Kyrn Lewis and other police completed the file which is to be submitted to the DPP's office.

Beharry, 28, of Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande, was shot and killed last week Wednesday in a drive-by shooting at Springvale in Vistabella. Police found his body in the front passenger seat of a car. Investigations later revealed he may have been the driver. Another man, believed to be the passenger, ran off.

Residents said shortly after 1 pm, they heard gunshots and the screeching sounds of vehicles speeding off. On checking, they saw the then-unidentified victim in the car at the corner of Vistabella Road and Hubert Rance Street in Vistabella.

Police believe the car crashed into a dirt bank and flipped before it came to a halt in the middle of the road. Residents told Newsday when they heard the crash, they assumed it was an accident.

WPC Bickram is investigating.