Mad scramble for perfect Carnival body
KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY
IT'S that time again when hundreds flock to gyms to get their bodies in shape to hit the road for two days of revelry. Carnival Monday and Tuesday, the two most highly anticipated days of the year for many, is right around the corner. For masqueraders, those two days require endurance, stamina and strength to master the stage while winging and jumping in the burning sun.
With just three days to go, several popular fitness instructors have noted an increase in the number of people who have been flooding gyms or taking part in fitness classes.
Newsday Tobago caught up with fitness specialist and certified personal trainer Javon Carrington, owner of Dosfit Studios. He said the number of people registering during the Carnival period has doubled from January.
“There’s been an increase since the beginning of the year, but I strongly believe that even if their initial intent was to be fit for Carnival, that they’d make their health and wellness a year-round obligation,” he said.
With three sessions per day, three days per week, Carrington said the early morning and 6pm workout times have always been the bigger classes.
“But ironically the 7pm has grown considerably with a lot of males joining the Dosfit Studio family,” he said.
He is of the view that with the right diet and proper exercise, the goal of being ready for the road can be achieved.
“Ideally, three months prior is adequate time to get fit and see considerable change in your body, whether you’re getting ready for mas or generally,” Carrington said.
Another trainer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said whether it’s for aerobics, spin class, cardio or full body workout, people are going all out to ensure they get maximum physical fitness for the road. He said what people should be doing all year they are trying to cram into a month.
“People go on these crash diets to lose ten and 15 pounds – head to the gyms," he said, adding,"I don’t think it is a waste of time, since people don’t like feeling crappy in their costumes.”
He discouraged masqueraders from "crazy diets" to lose weight for Carnival.
“People tend to think they can get a perfect body in six weeks for Carnival but I do not encourage unrealistic and crazy goals. Losing weight is not a fast and easy process. It is much better to have long term goals because you can easily put back on the pounds if you don't follow through with a healthy plan,” he said.
His advice, “Be consistent. There’s no harm in coming to get the body, but try to eat healthy and maintain a good diet, which is important.”
Reply to "Mad scramble for perfect Carnival body"