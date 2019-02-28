Kees gets Iwer’s ‘blessings’ Artiste sings emotional farewell to ‘Pops’ at mega concert

Soca star Neil ‘Iwer’ George, left, gives Kees Dieffenthaller his “blessings” at Tuesday on the Rocks at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain on Tuesday night.

Tuesday on the Rocks was perhaps one of the greatest Carnival concert productions this country has seen in a long time.

Kes the Band, featuring Kees Dieffenthaller, appeared on stage at 10.50 pm on Tuesday to a great ovation from the crowd as he gave them a Savannah Grass teaser.

He continued with I Shall Return, Incredible and Million. After shedding his jacket he did Where Yuh From with TT flag in hand, then Nah let Go, Like It Like This and Feteland, before he disappeared for the first of five clothing changes during his performance.

In that time Nadia Batson came on to do her popular So Long, followed by Farmer Nappy with Hookin Meh. They were greeted with thunderous applause. Farmer also sang Day One, then, as Dieffenthaller returned to the stage, the former did the floss dance at warp speed, then exited, evoking loud laughter from the crowd.

Dieffenthaller sang Fallin, Ting and Wotless, followed by Trini To De Bone/Live Yuh Life, Calypso (David Rudder) then Dingolay, in tribute to the late Mighty Shadow.

After Radah, he made way for Teddyson John to do Vent.

The mood then changed to one of emotion as Dieffenthaller dedicated his next session to his late father, George “Bunny” “Pops” Dieffenthaller. This session included Combine, Lion and One Day, songs with deep sentimental lyrics, and the emotion could be seen on the singer’s face.

Violinist Mappy delighted the crowd with her playing of Balloons, after which Dieffenthaller returned and gave them Hello/Catching Feelings, then brought on Sekon Sta to do Aye Yo and I Swear. He led up to Jamaican singer Shenseea with a performance of Looki and Shen Yeng, and with Kees, Stay Close, then, with Nailah Blackman, Baddish.

Blackman remained on stage to sing Iron Love and Work Out with Kees, and Brave with Sekon Sta and Erphaan Alves.

Dieffenthaller returned with Pepper, and as he was introducing Neil “Iwer” George, the former said Iwer’s being there had nothing to do with any feud. “I don’t believe that we should use soca music for war or fighting.”

Iwer then ran out to the front of the stage singing Let Me See Yuh Hand, to a rousing welcome and instantly thousands of hands went up in the air.

He went on the sing Carnival Come Back, Come To Meh, then sprayed water in the crowd at the start of delivering Blessings to them.

During this song Dieffenthaller joined Iwer on stage, saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, I want you all to know that this man, Iwer George, was one of the only artistes in this country who gave me advice when I started my career in soca, and I want to pay respect to him, because the things he taught me, I apply them to this day, 15 years later.”

In an emotional gesture, Dieffenthaller knelt before Iwer and told him: “I come for my blessings.”

Iwer, dubbed the “Water Lord,” opened a bottle of water and emptied it over Kees’ head. The crowd went wild.

Dieffenthaller repeated that there should never be feuds in the soca business, then launched straight into People, calling on people to support people and had a giant flag brought on stage that combined all the flags of the Caribbean.

“We don’t do soca music for war,” Dieffenthaller said at the end of his song.

African singer Lira then graced a TT stage for the first time and delighted the crowd with her delivery of Soca For Love.

The closing segment of the show was the most emotional. A piano was rolled centre stage, where Joanne Chuckaree played a soothing rendition of Savannah Grass. The crowd sang. Not a person was looking to leave at 1.30 am. A video of Bunny aired while Chuckaree played on. When the lights rose, the tears in the eyes of all members of Kes the Band were visible, as well as many of the crowd.

Then Dieffenthaller burst on stage as though powered by his father and delivered Savannah Grass as he never had before. When he asked: “Who say Road March?” the crowd roared.

Patrons left the event with high praise for its production. However, better arrangements could have been made for getting into the event at the Queen’s Park Oval and getting refreshments.