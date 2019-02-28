Jodhan, Ramdeen earn TT women’s call up

Anisa Mohammed

ALL-ROUNDER Mikaela Jodhan and off spinner Leandra Ramdeen have both earned their first call up to the TT women’s cricket team for the West Indies Regional Women’s 50-over and T20 tournaments in Guyana from March 14 to April 4.

Samantha Bissoon and Caneisha Isaac are making their return to the team, with Reniece Boyce replacing Anisa Mohammed as vice-captain.

The team has a number of experienced players with captain Merissa Aguilleira, Mohammed, Britney Cooper, Stacy Ann King and Lee Ann Kirby in the squad.

TT SQUAD

Merissa Aguilleira (captain), Reneice Boyce (vice-captain), Anisa Mohammed, Britney Cooper, Lee Ann Kirby, Felicia Walters, Stacy Ann King, Shania Abdool, Samantha Bissoon, Caneisha Isaac, Rachel Vincent, Karishma Ramharack, Mikaela Jodhan, Leandra Ramdeen, Marjorie Thomas (manager), Kelvin Williams (coach), Davindra Singh (assistant coach), Jelani Baptiste (physiotherapist)