Jack moves Fire closer to Prem title Courts All Sectors Netball League

In this Jan 19 file photo, Fire’s Wing Attack Ornella Jack Hill,left,receives a pass ahead of Police’s (blue bib) Wing Defence Stacy Pilgrim during the Courts All Sectors Netball League between Police and Fire Service at Eastern Regional Indoor Facility, Tacarigua.

ANOTHER leading performance from Ornella Jack Hill may well have seen Fire over the line as they secured a seventh straight Courts All Sectors Netball League Premiership Division victory, Monday.

Jack, scoring a whopping 25 goals from 32 attempts, guided Fire past Las Lomas Academy 42-34, and a seemingly unassailable lead in the highest division of league netball.

Providing the remaining key goals was goal-shoot Simone Morgan, who netted 17 of her 31 attempts. Las Lomas academy were once again led by Keon Russell, who scored 27/42.

With six teams in the division and two round-robin stages, Fire’s main rival remains in the form of Police Youth Club (PYC), whose only loss this season came at the hands of the league leaders.

PYC also have a match in hand.

In the day’s other match, an inspired goal-shoot Aquila Blugh led all scorers on the day with 32 points, which she did in 44 attempts, to guide her team Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) to a 45-38 triumph over Police. Her team-mate Cavell Forester was clinical but was restricted to three goals from only three attempts. Crystal Noel scored 5/13 and Avi-Ann Archie, 4-10, both for UTC.

For Police, Steve McSween, who has proven to be a key addition to the team this season, scored 30 goals from 41 tries, followed by Jeselle Navarro with 8/12.

The two matches were rescheduled from February 17.

There will be a break for Carnival lasting until March 7 with the start of the Alternative Division Knock-out competition.

The Premiership Division league will resume on March 12 when PYC take on Police and Fire meet Defence Force.

PYC and Fire may see their league challenge go down to the final day, when they face each other in the second leg, on March 23.