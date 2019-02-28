First Citizens, Supernovas entertain clients: Taste of Steel

Sieunarine Persad-Coosal with First Citizens CEO Karen Darbasie.

First Citizens held its annual premium corporate Carnival event – Taste of Steel – for its valued clients and friends at the Corporate Centre, Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain last week Monday.

The event fused a featured performance by First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra and a corporate social responsibility initiative of the bank.

First Citizens CEO Karen Darbasie welcomed guests and encouraged them to relax and enjoy the sweet sounds of Supernovas while insisting they should not let good music go to waste, as dancing was definitely allowed.

This year for Taste of Steel, First Citizens teamed up with the Carnival Institute to feature traditional characters as they still play an important role in country’s Carnival celebrations.

The characters mingled among guests as they enjoyed the evening. Supernovas Steel Orchestra provided a range of songs and was complimented by a DJ.

Farmer Nappy and Swappi were the featured guest performers and they thrilled the audience with their hits, Hooking Meh, Supernovas' tune of choice for Panorama, and Party Start.

MC for the evening was Short Pants (Llewellyn Mac Intosh), who gave guests a taste of talkalypso, which they enjoyed tremendously.

Here are some of the scenes from Taste of Steel 2019.