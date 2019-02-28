Eye in the sky: Police drones out for Carnival

The Police Air Support Unit will be keeping a close watch on Carnival celebrations from above, using drones, a press release announced this afternoon.

The drones will be deployed throughout the country with particular emphasis in the Port of Spain division to ensure the safety and security of the public.

In addition, the release said police will be monitoring the use of other drones and cautioned drone users that the necessary safety steps are taken, especially in relation to aircraft. Drone users are reminded that drones are not to be flown within five kilometres of any manned aircraft, including at the boundary of an airport or within two kilometres of a helipad at an altitude of over 400 feet, over any crowded area or over any public event.

The police also reminded the public that there are designated no-fly zones for general drone operators, which include Port of Spain, Pointe-a-Pierre, Chaguaramas, Caroni, Point Lisas, Point Fortin and Galeota.

