Extempo war is on tonight

EXTEMPO FINALISTS: Kevon Calliste, Hezekiah Joseph, Gypsy, Myron B, Lady Africa, Fireball and Brian London.

GARY CARDINEZ

DEFENDING extempo champion Myron Bruce aka the Incredible Myron B gave the seven contestants who will try to dethrone him tonight, a taste of what is to come at the competition's preliminary round at Kaiso House.

The extempo competition is part of tonight's Kaisorama being put on by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Calypso Organisation's (TUCO). A new National Calypso Monarch will also be crowned at the event at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

At the extempo preliminary last Monday 16 singers competed on topics such as Back to Basics, Soca Love (Iwer and Machel), WI Turn the Corner, UNC Gone Solo, The Merry Ferry and Cro Cro Buss a Cuss, among others. Of the 16, 12 were chosen for the next round.

Brian London came up against Fireball (Venezuelan women like the size of TT), Hezekiah Joseph came up against Lingo (Happy Hour Over), Kevan Calliste paired off with Wendell Goodridge (Soca Picong), Lady Africa came up against Gypsy (Bad Breath), Mark John and Black Sage did battle over Legalise It and Juby came up against Lady Syntax with Trini Isis.

At the end of the second round Gypsy, Lady Africa, Black Sage, Fireball, Brian London, Kevan Calliste and Hezekiah Joseph were chosen to come up against Myron B.

As the seven stood on stage, Myron B joined them and they all started a friendly extempo against each other for the Kaiso House audience.

Come tonight, it will be war among the eight contestants vying for the title of extempo champion and the first prize of $200,000.