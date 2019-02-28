EU on work in TT: No problem with Venezuelan migrants

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

THE European Union (EU) has no issue with Government considering a policy to allow Venezuelan migrants to work in TT for a year. National Security Minister Stuart Young made this disclosure in the House of Representatives last week. Young reiterated his statement in Moruga on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters after a luncheon held by the Rotary Club of Port of Spain West at the Cascadia Hotel in St Ann's Wednesday, EU Ambassador Aad Biesebroek said, "It's not raising any concerns on our part."

He continued, "Our view is that there is a very difficult situation in Venezuela and people will leave, people are leaving." Biesebroek said he was pleased to hear the prime minister's statements about how TT was addressing the situation in Venezuela. Biesebroek said he is aware from conversations with people in the country about a labour shortage in certain sectors of the economy.

He said it was possible that Venezuelan migrants in TT could help those sectors, if they are allowed to work legally. "If the Government is proposing legislation to that effect, it sounds beneficial to me," Biesebroek said. He indicated that if Government needs assistance, the EU would "look at positively exploring opportunities" if a request is made.

"We make funding available to countries that provide assistance to refugees. We already do it here by making funding available to UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees)." Biesebroek reiterated there is no reason why additional support could be provided, if a formal request is made and the proper needs assessments are done. In his address at the luncheon, Biesebroek said there is a common understanding of the problems in Venezuela.

"Something needs to change in order to improve the political and socio-economic condition in the country." Since arriving in TT two and half years ago, Biesebroek said, "You hear more Spanish in the streets." He said the EU is working with several international partners regarding the situation in Venezuela. Biesbroek said the EU will not be antagonistic and will not go against the wish of the Government.