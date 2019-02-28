Love and Hip Hop producer: ‘Do more for kids’

Mona Scott-Young, CEO of Monami Entertainment and cast member of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Spice share a light moment at a press conference at Hilton, St. Ann's yesterday. Also in the picture is cast member, Karlie Redd.

Mona Scott-Young, executive producer of the US television reality show Love and Hip Hop, urged more be done for young people, speaking with Newsday on Tuesday at a cocktail party hosted by Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's, for her team now here to shoot episodes in TT.

Scott-Young said the Atlanta version of her show has a huge fan-base in TT, where several cast members are now visiting to shoot a couple of episodes.

“One of our members is Trinidadian, and one is Jamaican, Spice, who has a song with Destra. Spice performed on the stage last night (Machel Monday.)”

Newsday asked if her reality show was mere titillation, or whether it also brought a benefit to viewers.

“I think a big part of it is seeing something you recognise and the things that they go through. A lot of the people on reality television are giving a lot of themselves, especially ours. They are letting up into their world, being open and honest about the things they are going through, and maybe through watching it to see how they handle it you are better able to manage some of the things that are happening in your life. Or maybe you’ll think, ‘Thank God that’s them and not me.’ So either way, you get some benefit.”

She agreed that the show gives comfort, one way or the other.

Asked if the show was about “bacchanal,” she replied, “The reality of it is these are people who are living very real lives, but their lives are louder, bigger and broader than normal people. You wouldn’t be tuning in to watch someone whose life was as mundane as your own or my own.” She said her life would make very boring reality television.

“But these people who are living more exciting, more aspirational and maybe even more outrageous lives than normal folks are very happy to allow us to go into those lives.”

Asked if she had any message for children in today’s world, she lamented the state of the world has meant youngsters have had to grow up a lot faster and become acclimated, more political and more socially conscious.

“I’d simply say to them to hold their heads up. The world relies on them being resourceful and strong and helping the older generation through what is to come. “We need them doping what they can to get educated and to be healthy, contributing members of society.” Seemingly referring to social divides in the US, she said, “Because there’s only a lot more ahead of us. We need to get that generation to make sure their heads are on right and they are prepared.”

Scott-Young did not know many specifics of youth in TT’s crime wave, but reckoned some were in a desperate state that led to them committing bad acts.

“It’s just about creating a positive surrounding environment and trying to create other avenues and areas of interest to hopefully give them a different path.”