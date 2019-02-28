Canada flight boosts arrivals by 90 per cent

THE Tobago Tourism Agency is reporting a 90 per cent increase in international arrivals over the past few months, owing to the weekly Sunwing Airlines flights. This has resulted in a 5.2 per cent growth of international arrivals to Tobago from December 2018 to January 2019.

In a release on Wednesday, the agency said between January 1 and February 21 Sunwing recorded a flight capacity of over 90 per cent on its Toronto, Canada flights. Sunwing’s Boeing 737, which has a capacity of 189 passengers, has since made ten trips to Tobago since its initial flight from the Toronto Pearson International Airport to the ANR Robinson Airport in December last year.

The agency said, “The airline is responsible for bringing 1,399 passengers to Tobago with an average flight capacity of 74 per cent. The airline also has an excellent stay over ratio with an average of 94 per cent or 1,315 passengers staying over on the island. In January, 522 visitors from the Sunwing flight stayed in tourism accommodations on the island and had an average length of stay of nine days.”

However, Chris James, president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, which represents over 1,000 rooms throughout Tobago, said the visitor arrivals in 2019 have not improved. He told Newsday for the first two months of 2019 it has seen a slight increase in international arrivals, mainly because of Sunwing flight from Toronto, Canada. The association also reported a continuous decline in domestic arrivals.

James said, “19,400 visitor arrivals were reported in 2017, the figures in 2018 are approximately the same.”

He added, “The average occupancy for hotels in 2018 was 30 per cent and guest houses 23 per cent, it is too early to say what the average will be for the whole year of 2019. For January and February 2019, the average occupancy for hotels is 37 per cent and guest houses 22 per cent, which is similar to the first two months of 2018.”

The island welcomed 29 cruise ship calls for the 2019 season; this is 27 less than last year which stood at 56 cruise ship visits, Newsday was told. Chris said the increase in cruise ship arrivals last year was exclusively because of the damages to other islands caused by the hurricane disaster.

Although he was unable to give figures for Easter and Tobago Jazz Experience seasons, he reported a slight pick-up after Carnival. He said this increase after Carnival depends on the availability of the air and seabridge.

Some members of the hotel association told Newsday the association is concerned that there is no representation for it on the tourism agency board. The members also complained they were not given the opportunity to be actively involved in agency’s decision making. They also expressed disapproval with the operations of the agency since it was established 18 months ago.

James said, “Yes, I have heard the comments as well, it is true we have had much less collaboration, interaction than we had with TDC (Tourism Development Company) or TIDCO (Tourism and Industrial Development Company) but we do speak to the CEO (Louis Lewis) of TTA.”

“The agency is not working with us as we would have wished, but we are where we are, we will continue to work on behalf of our members as best we can; we as an association have our own marketing campaigns through our marketing committee, we are getting ready to launch our tourism enhancement fund so that we can increase our own marketing initiatives.”

The hotel association is waiting on a meeting with the tourism agency for an update on what the agency has achieved through its Road Map to Growth arrangement. The roadmap was presented in May 2018.