Camps, Gioannetti victors at Power Boat Club event

Tickled Pink, driven by Tristan Gioannetti, won the Stock catergory at the TT Model Power Boat Club’s event recently.

DANE Camps with his crafts Reel Wild and Gulf Fire emerged winner in the Modified and Super Modified classes, while Tristan Gioannetti guided his model, Pinky, to victory in the Stock category at the TT Model Power Boat Club’s second event for the year, which took place off the Audrey Jeffers Highway, earlier this month.

According to a press release issued by the Model Boat Association, there was a “great turn out in competitors among the classes, from the stock class to the modified class and then super modified class.” Several competitors competed in both of the latter classes.

Each class consisted of three races each with the first two consisting of five laps. The last, an endurance race, saw competitors battle the course over 10 laps.

The event began with the stock class, in which eight boats were registered.

The racers included Gioannetti, Jeremy Lalsingh (Transformers), Marcus Gomez (Heatwave), Luke Hinds (See and Don’t Tell), Tricia Rajnath (Mizz Behave), Brendt Poon-Kwong (Double Trouble), Sheldon Williams (Blue Ice) and Videsh Bheecham (Boobie Trap). At the end of the day, Gioannetti amassed 1050 points for a clear and easy win. He was followed behind by Rajnath, the runner-up, who racked up 800 points.

Gomez placed third on 650 points.

The modified class comprised six racers and boats, incuding Poon Kwong (Liquid Heat), Hinds (Guinness), Nigel Ward (Victory), Nigel Oliver (Oliver Marine), Errol Burgher (Extreme Force) and Camps with Gulf Fire.

Camps won his first of two overall events, securing 1400 points, well ahead of the respective second and third place finishers, Ward (700 points) and Burgher (625 points).

The final class, the Super Modified class had five boats in action.

Camps (Reel Wild), Poon Kwong (Moofassa), Ward (Global Warmer), Adrian Gittens (Relentless), Darryl Samaroo (No Mercy) started the event. Camps successfully completed his double, picking up 1300 points. Samaroo finished second on 600 points and Ward third with 475 points.

The next race is carded for March 17 at the same location, starting at midday.