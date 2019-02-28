Beware of ecstasy Young sounds warning on party drug

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young is warning citizens and visitors to be aware of the dangers of illegal drugs this Carnival season, most notably, ecstasy.

The formal name of the drug is MDMA, an abbreviation of its scientific name 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, and it is also commonly called “the love drug” because of the feelings of euphoria experienced by users. The drug causes feelings of increased energy, empathy, pleasure and affection.

Adverse effects, however, can included memory problems, paranoia, difficulty sleeping, rapid heartbeat, sweating, blurred vision and dehydration, which can lead to death. After effects include tiredness and depression because of a depletion of happiness hormone dopamine. The street name for the pure version of the drug is Molly.

Young, addressing reporters at the post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, said use of the drug “seems to be escalating,” and it is being used widely in parties.

While he admitted he did not have full details having only been briefed that morning by law enforcement, he said something like 1,617 ecstasy pills had been confiscated between late December and February 20. “From what I’ve been told (police) have picked up a few thousand of these tablets in raids. There are over 16 types,” he said.

Young warned people to be careful this Carnival and not take the drugs, because doing so would be against the law. While MDMA is not explicitly referred to in the Dangerous Drugs Act, one of its main constituents, 3, 4 Methylenedioxphenyl—2—propanone, is. Trafficking in illegal drugs can carry maximum penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to $2 million.

In case of overdoses, Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh added that hospitals are equipped to handle admittances. Asked if people might have to be concerned about being charged if admitted for drug use, he said it would depend on if they broke any laws. Young added that the procedure would be the same for someone with, say, a gunshot wound, who would be treated for injuries regardless of circumstance.

He also warned about all illegal drug use during the season, noting that illegal drug use tends to spike around Carnival time.

He also urged citizens to take care, pay attention to their surroundings and travel in groups. He also warned women in particular to be aware of drinks that might be “roofied” (spiked with rohypnol, or the date rape drug).