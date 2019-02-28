Avindha, Mackhaydon take chutney crowns

ON A HIGH: Avindha Singh of Tamana Hindu Primary who is the 2019 primary schools chutney soca monarch.

AVINDHA Singh of Tamana Hindu primary school and Mackhaydon Charles of Miracle Ministries High won the school’s intellectual national Carnival chutney soca monarch primary and secondary schools competitions respectively on Wedneday at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah.

Singh, singing Take Your Education advised his peers to take their education seriously so they can be anything they want to be, like a doctor, lawyer or teacher. During the performance, confetti rained down on the stage and he had some in the crowd singing along. The nine-year old was a favourite to take the crown after a fine all-round performance.

Charles’ delivery of Thank You Uncle Gary resonated with all present. Dressed as a policeman with more “police officers” in tow and singing both in Hindi and English, he highlighted the crime rate that is rising. He thanked, in song, Commssioner Griffith for being a fearless leader who is always on the job. “We must come together to help him with the fight.” The crowd loved it.

After the results Singh said: “I feel very happy and elated.” It was his first time in competition. But for Charles it was his fourth trip to the finals. He said afterwards about his victory: “It is very overwhelming because, first of all I’d like to thank the Almight God for giving me life and my parents. I’d like to thank all my family members for supporting me. I am actually speechless.

The 14-year-old who wrote his the song himself said he had a strong spiritual feeling that he was going to win the competition after his performance. Following are the full results:

