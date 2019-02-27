Woman shot 9 times not talking to police

Tashay Melville

TASHAY Melville, the 27-year-old woman who was shot nine times while waiting for her boyfriend in Malabar on Sunday night, is not cooperating with investigators.

Police told Newsday this morning that Melville is in stable condition and conscious but is not assisting by answering any questions. Police believe a close male associate of Melville or his brother was the intended target of the shooting.

Newsday understands that the associate was involved in a robbery in Tunapuna earlier this month in which he was arrested and an Uzi submachine gun seized. No one has been arrested in connection with shooting Melville.